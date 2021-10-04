East Carolina University’s PeeDee statue vandalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– A teenager has been charged after the Pirate statue on ECU’s campus was vandalized over the weekend.

Efe Mert Erdem, 18, and a non-student out of Raleigh, was charged for damage to property. He was given a $500 secured bond.

An ECU student who is a juvenile, was also involved and referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities Office.

ECU police released the following statement:

“ECU has a beautiful campus where many Facilities Services employees work tirelessly to maintain its beauty and charm. It is very unfortunate and disappointing when events like this occur. It isn’t just about a Pirate statue but also about the diligence and effort Groundskeepers, Housekeepers, Painters and countless other Facility staff members give to ECU daily.” – Captain Chris Sutton, ECU Police Department

The statue is known for being the target of vandalism in the past. Each time, the statue has been able to return to a presentable display on its post.