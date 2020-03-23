ECU Physicians established physician-directed COVID-19 testing location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) ECU Physicians has established a physician-directed central COVID-19 testing location.

This temporary clinical space is only for tests ordered by an ECU physician after an ECU patient is previously screened via telephone or a virtual visit.

ECU Physicians said, “This measure is to conserve our personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies, which are at a critical shortage. Being able to batch schedule for testing eliminates the need for our staff to keep going in and out of PPE for each patient. We are now also able to consolidate our testing supplies in one location.”

This screening location is only for ECU Physicians patients in the direction of their ECU provider.

At this time ECU Physicians do not plan to open any type of community screening location at this time.

Photography and videography are not permitted at the COVID-19 testing tents.

These areas are considered an extension of ECUP medical clinics and this restriction helps preserve patient confidentiality.