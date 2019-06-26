ECU Physicians now ‘in-network’ for patients with State Health Plan insurance coverage

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell and the State Health Plan announced on Wednesday that ECU Physicians has signed a contract to join the State Health Plan Network.

ECU Physicians, the medical practice of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University (ECU), will be an “in-network” healthcare provider for patients who have health insurance coverage through ﻿the State Health Plan, which is a division of the N.C. Department of State Treasurer that provides health care coverage to more than 727,000 teachers, current and former state employees, and their dependents.

Folwell said, “Thousands of state employees who work at ECU, Pitt Community College, area school systems and other state agencies in eastern North Carolina can be at ease in 2020 knowing that they are in-network!”

Dr. Mark Stacy, Dean of the Brody School of Medicine, said, “The Brody School of Medicine was founded on a mission to develop and train primary care physicians and to provide expert and compassionate health care for the people of eastern North Carolina. It is our privilege and responsibility to provide top-quality care through the clinical faculty and staff at ECU Physicians to our fellow participants in the State Health Plan.”

The North Carolina State Health Plan Network is the result of the Clear Pricing Project (CPP) announced last year. Under CPP, the Plan will move away from a commercial-based payment model to a reference-based, transparent pricing model tied to Medicare rates. Health care providers will be reimbursed for their services at Medicare rates plus an average of 82 percent. Plan members will save more than $50 million.

Plan members can find more information regarding the Clear Pricing Project at www.shpnc.org.

Healthcare providers should visit www.bluecrossnc.com/providers/ncstatehealthplannetwork for more information.