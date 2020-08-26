ECU, Pitt County Schools address COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County officials held a conference on Wednesday morning regarding COVID-19.

Pitt County’s health director and representatives from East Carolina University and Pitt County Schools addressed the spread of the virus and their plans moving forward.

Officials said Pitt county’s COVID-19 case count is now more than 2,800 and some of those cases include ECU students and individuals within PCS.

At ECU, Wednesday is the first day of the transition to remote learning for undergraduate students.

Interim Chancellor, Ron Mitchelson says “It’s a difficult decision to end in-person classes.

but he’s thankful for the support from the county health department and u-n-c system leaders between online lessons, students are moving out of residence halls.”

Some international students, student-athletes, and students with special needs are staying on campus.

ECU expects the number of students on campus to go from 5,500 students to approximately 800.

All students remaining on campus will receive COVID-19 testing.

students in isolation or quarantine will remain in place for their full 14 day period.

Campus services will remain open for students.

ECU football is still on pause, but university officials expect to confirm up their athletic plans at a later time.

Local officials will meet next week to discuss a behavior initiative to make sure students comply.

PCS says there have been cases reported at six schools within the district.

School and health workers have notified anyone who was in contact with those patients.

PCS is still operating with a mix of in-person and remote learning.