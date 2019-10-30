ECU police prepare for Halloween festivities around campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Halloween is a popular holiday for students at ECU, and campus police are getting prepared.

“Safety is really the priority,” said Captain Chris Sutton, ECU police.

ECU police are urging students who are of legal drinking age to be responsible.

“Halloween is a very popular binge drinking holiday,” said Sutton. “Not drinking and consuming so much where you start to lose control of your judgement.”

Sutton warns students not to get behind the wheel if they are drinking. He suggests you use ride-share services, taxis or carpool. The ECU bus system will also be a safe transportation option for students.

If you are coming onto campus or to the Uptown area from an off-campus apartment, police suggest you take a specific route to avoid road construction around campus.

“We are recommending that all students who come in on buses go through the Joyner Library area, across the mall and over to 5th St., and then they take the 5th St. corridor west to Uptown,” said Sutton.

Police presence in and around campus will also be heavy tomorrow. They will have a DWI checkpoint around campus to deter folks from drinking and driving.

The university will host an alcohol-free event on campus. The ”Halloween Havoc’ event will be at the new student center. There will be games, food and dancing. It runs from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.