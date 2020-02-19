ECU Police warn drivers, students to be cautious at popular intersection on campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of the East Carolina University Police Department are enhancing security at a popular intersection on campus.

Officials say the intersection of East 10th Street and College Hill Drive has been an area of concern on campus due to the increased amount of traffic violations and road construction.

They say these factors are making it difficult for students and staff to cross the road.

Police have decided to up their security presence in this area.

Not only will they be enforcing traffic laws, but they will also be educating students on their safety roles as well.

“It is very important that motorists are running at or below the speed limit, that they are wearing their seat belt, that they do not have their telephones or anything else that is distracting them,” said Captain Chris Sutton, ECU Police.

Sutton says pedestrians are also obligated to pay attention as well. He says they should take their eyes off of their cellphones and take out earbuds when crossing the road.

The department’s Crime Suppression Team will also be focusing on this area of campus more than usual.

“You really have a perfect storm for an environment that can have some reduced safety measures, so it is important that everyone who has a stake in it does their part to make it safe for everyone,” said Sutton.