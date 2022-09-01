GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU will kick off their football season against NC State on Saturday. The team is ready and fans are excited. Now officials are putting on the final touches.

Officials said they’ve been planning for this game since last year, and now that the time is here, they have a few things to keep in mind.

“People coming to the game should expect there to be some delay,” said Capt. Chris Sutton with ECU Police. “We will be closing 14th Street in between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard three hours before the game at 9 a.m. We will also close Charles from Greenville Boulevard down to 14th Street after the game for southbound traffic.”

Parking for tailgate lots will open at 7 a.m. The game day pirate walk will start at 9:30 a.m. Gates to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium will open at 10 a.m., and kickoff is set for noon with a televised broadcast on ESPN.

With a lot of people from across the state in Greenville, there will also be some parking challenges.

“For those who don’t have parking passes who have to pay to park, we have one lot at the corner of Greenville and Charles,” Sutton said. “There are other paid lots that people can pay to park in that aren’t ECU sponsored. Just keep in mind those aren’t monitored by ECU police or staff who work game days.”

Several Eastern North Carolina law enforcement agencies along with the N.C. State Highway Patrol will be assisting for a safe and fun game day.

“Hopefully if they’ve tailgated before the game and they’ve consumed alcoholic beverages during the game, they’ve done so responsibly,” Sutton said. “At the end of the third quarter, alcohol sales will stop, so that gives people an opportunity to start to sober up.

“Make sure to be responsible when you leave. Protect yourself and the people who are riding with you and other people on the road.”