ECU pulls Johnson & Johnson vaccine from campus clinic, some students expressing concern

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Campus leaders at East Carolina University are joining other locations in stopping the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for now. This comes after the CDC and FDA recommendation to stop using the vaccine because of severe and fatal blood clots in young women.

“I did freak out,” said Bailee Hall, an ECU sophomore. “I did have a little panic attack first.”

Hall said she was nervous when she first heard of the serious and fatal side effects of the vaccine. Hall got the Johnson & Johnson shot at ECU’s vaccination clinic inside Minges Coliseum. Her mom is the one who told her about the CDC’s announcement.

“I knew this could be a possibility before I got the shot, so I prepared myself for that,” said Hall.

Last week, around 830 students, faculty and community members got the J&J shot alongside Hall.

Anastasia Douds got her Johnson and Johnson shot more than a month ago. She’s frustrated because she thought she was doing the right thing.

“I’m trying to help the population here, and now you’re just telling me that, oh well, now we’re not going to give it to anyone else, we’ll just see how it plays out,” said Douds, a senior at ECU.

Both women think the new side effects aren’t convincing any of their friends who were on the fence to get the shot. The fact that only a few people out of millions are experiencing these symptoms gives them peace of mind. They believe it shouldn’t stop you from considering the other Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“Have an open mind about it because it is very rare for you to get [side effects],” said Hall.

ECU will administer the Moderna vaccine at their clinic inside the Croatan starting Wednesday. Students can make an appointment by clicking this link.