ECU ranked in top 15 percent for college-bound veterans

ECU has been named one of the top schools in the country for college-bound veterans.

College Factual ranked the university and the City of Greenville in the top 15 percent.

Specifically, ECU was ranked 55 in the country and third in the state for veteran-students.

This data is based on things like affordability and overall college quality.

“You can’t really image a better environment and location than East Carolina University Greenville,” said Tim Wiseman, Director for Military Programs, Assistant Vice Chancellor Risk Management.

According to the university, 1,400 students are using military based benefits like the G.I. Bill, tuition assistance, or one of the student-veteran scholarship opportunities the university offers.

“The population is very supportive and patriotic — military feel welcome here,” said Wiseman. “And we welcome them with open arms.”

Members of the military programs department believe close military bases like Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point, and Seymour Johnson make the university’s student-veteran community successful.

“It makes for a great location for veteran-students and their families,” said Wiseman.

Many active duty service members on base also take classes online as well.

In addition to getting their degrees, many are also taking part in extra-curricular activities and programs like the Veteran Leadership Academy, ROTC and the Salute National Honors Society.

“I think it’s a great continued recognition of our commitment to veterans and military here at East Carolina University,” Wiseman adds.

If you are a veteran or active duty service member and you are interested in continuing your education at ECU the administration encourages you to give them a call or visit their website.