ECU releases plan to return to campus, face masks required

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning July 1, faculty, staff, students, and visitors on East Carolina University campus are expected to wear a face-covering when in public places and face-to-face meetings, including classrooms and labs.

This follows UNC System guidance for all campuses.

ECU officials said, “Wearing a face covering is an expression of care, an acknowledgment of our community, and a vital part of our plan to make ECU as safe as possible for everyone.”

The university has presented a phased plan for the return to campus for employees, students and visitors while balancing the needs of campus with the well-being of the community.

ECU says, “As we navigate through this pandemic, faculty, staff, students, and visitors must prepare for some inconveniences and adopt community health measures.”