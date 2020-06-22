Breaking News
ECU releases plan to return to campus, face masks required

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning July 1, faculty, staff, students, and visitors on East Carolina University campus are expected to wear a face-covering when in public places and face-to-face meetings, including classrooms and labs.

This follows UNC System guidance for all campuses.

ECU officials said, “Wearing a face covering is an expression of care, an acknowledgment of our community, and a vital part of our plan to make ECU as safe as possible for everyone.”

The university has presented a phased plan for the return to campus for employees, students and visitors while balancing the needs of campus with the well-being of the community.

ECU says, “As we navigate through this pandemic, faculty, staff, students, and visitors must prepare for some inconveniences and adopt community health measures.”

