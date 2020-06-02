ECU releases statement regarding hateful speech used by some students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has released a statement in regards to hateful speech being used by some students.

“ECU Students:

East Carolina University is aware of hateful speech being used by a few students via social media. It doesn’t matter if it’s one student or two – this is absolutely, unequivocally WRONG and our community will not tolerate it.

As a university, we officially and formally denounce this racist, divisive language. It is disrespectful. It is unproductive. It is unacceptable. It is also a violation of the ECU Student Code of Conduct. These individuals will be referred to our Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and will be addressed appropriately and directly based on university policies. Due to specific privacy laws, such as FERPA, the university will not be able to share the results of any investigations publicly but do understand this will not be overlooked nor dismissed.

Enough is enough!

These words do not represent East Carolina University or who we are as Pirates. As Chancellor Mitchelson stated on Monday, “we must rise to the challenge that this historic moment presents. Let this lead us to work together to be the change we want to see in our community.”

Let’s be the driving force for influencing change and let’s start right here at ECU.”