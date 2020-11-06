ECU renames two campus buildings after former chancellors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University renamed two campus buildings in honor of former chancellors Steve Ballard and Richard Eakin during a ceremony Thursday at the Main Campus Student Center.

The Student Recreation Center is now the Richard R. and JoAnn M. Eakin Student Recreation Center, and Gateway Hall is now Steve and Nancy Ballard Hall.

Both Ballard’s and Eakin’s namesake buildings are significant to their time at the university, where they served as chancellors for 12 years and 14 years, respectively.

“These strong pillars of ECU’s family left an indelible mark on this campus and its people,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said. “I’ve been at this interim chancellor thing for one year, so I stand in awe of these two leaders. They have certainly earned our gratitude as we celebrate their enduring leadership.”

Ballard became ECU’s sixth chancellor and 10th administrative officer in 2004. As chancellor, he established the School of Dental Medicine and the Honors College, and secured funding for the new Main Campus Student Center and Gateway Hall.

Eakin, ECU’s fourth chancellor and eighth chief administrative officer, was unable to attend the ceremony but said before the event, “My wife and I are absolutely thrilled with this recognition. We have a great deal of love for the East Carolina family and we’re deeply touched by the university returning that love in this most tangible way.”

Eakin also oversaw a major expansion of Joyner Library and the university’s reclassification as a doctoral degree-granting institution.

During his tenure, the student body grew from 5,000 to 18,000 students.

He retired as chancellor in 2001 but returned a year later to teach higher education administration in the College of Education.