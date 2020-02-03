ECU School of Dental Medicine named Apple Distinguished School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine has been recognized as Apple Distinguished School for 2019-2020 for its use of technology in every aspect of teaching, learning, and clinical practice.

The school operates fifteen different teaching clinics in nine locations across North Carolina.

All classrooms, clinics, and seminar rooms are video-teleconferenced.

The selection of the ECU School of Dental Medicine as an Apple Distinguished School highlights the school’s success as an innovative learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment.

Greg Chadwick, DDS, dean of the dental school says, ” Many of our patients and other health professionals do not see the rapid changes that are occurring in dentistry. In this day and with our educational model, the use of technology is not optional. We are continually exploring ways to optimize technology to help us educate the best clinicians and serve the people of North Carolina.”

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.