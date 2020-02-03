ECU School of Dental Medicine receives funding to expand dental services in Bertie County schools

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine received funding to expand dental services in Bertie County schools.

A $40,000 grant given to ECU School of Dental Medicine aims to expand dental care in rural and underserved schools in Berti County.

The ECU School of Dental Medicine is one of 10 organizations—including health departments, safety-net providers, and non-profit organizations—to receive grants from The Duke Endowment.

The grant enables the dental school to launch school-based programs that prioritize preventive services for school-aged children. This grant follows an initial $65,000 six-month planning grant previously awarded to dental school.

The Bertie County School-Based Oral Preventive Program will provide services for children that attend Aulander Elementary School, Colerain Elementary School, West Bertie Elementary School, Windsor Elementary School, and Bertie Middle School.

The children will be seen in their school setting by a dental team from ECU.

The services provided for the children are comprehensive exams, x-rays if needed, cleanings, fluoride varnish application, and sealants.

Stacy Warren, program officer for health care at The Duke Endowment says, ” School-based programs are designed to remove barriers by meeting children where they spend much of their days and to help ensure they are healthy, pain-free, and ready to learn. We are proud to support the ECU School of Dental Medicine in expanding dental care for children living in rural and underserved areas with few or no treatment options.”

The program will also aim to connect children and families with the ECU School of Dental Medicine’s community services learning center in Ahoskie, N.C.