ECU selects Minges Bottling Group for exclusive pouring rights

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University officials have awarded exclusive pouring rights to Minges Bottling Group, a Pepsi-Cola company, after a competitive bid process.

The contract gives Minges Bottling Group the exclusive right to sell its products on campus with a combined bid of up to $8.2 million over a period of 10 years beginning Jan. 11, 2021.

This replaces the previous contract with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated which had been in place since 2011.

The agreement includes:

  • $1 million sign-on bonus to be paid to ECU at contract signing
  • 10 years of annual payments and vending commission up to $510,000 a year which is based on a sliding scale of total cases of product procured to the university
  • Sideline funding for products like Gatorade of $525,000 over 10 years to ECU Athletics
  • $100,000 of in-kind product over the 10-year contract for on-campus activities and marketing

“We are happy to welcome Minges Bottling Group as the exclusive beverage provider at ECU. We anticipate a smooth transition and look forward to a successful partnership,” said Sara Thorndike, vice chancellor for administration and finance.

Revenue from the contract will go towards scholarships and other campus programs.

