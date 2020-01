GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The gas leak at MSC has been contained at this time.

There is no further threat to safety.

Normal operations may continue.

PREVIOUS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A hazardous chemical release in the form of gas has occurred at Mendenhall Student Center.

East Carolina University (ECU) police warn all people to stay away from this area.

Emergency personnel, including GFR, GUC and ECU Facilities, are responding.

People in adjacent buildings are instructed to stay indoors.