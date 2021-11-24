ECU student holds Thanksgiving turkey drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving is officially here and people are stocking up on their Thanksgiving day supplies. However, one Thanksgiving meal of choice has been in short supply this year, turkeys.

But a thoughtful student from East Carolina University held a turkey drive today to make sure nobody goes without this Thanksgiving. ECU student Joe Perkins and his friends gave away 100 Thanksgiving turkeys at the theatre arts center on Albemarle Avenue.

People from all over walked, biked, and drove to get their turkeys all ready for tomorrow.



Perkins says this was his way to lend a helping hand and put a smile on others’ faces. He and his friends already have plans to give back to the community for the Christmas season with a toy drive and much more.

