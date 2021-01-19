ECU students to face consequences for breaking COVID rules

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University students are back in Greenville, and campus leaders say there will be consequences if they don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“They can’t fall back on ignorance is bliss because, in this case, we can’t afford to be ignorant,” said Chris Sutton with ECU Police.

Campus police are cracking down. The force is letting ECU students know, there will be consequences for partying.

“There is teeth to help motivate our students and these tenants in these off campus locations to just abide by the guidelines,” said Sutton.

If an ECU student is caught hosting a party or gathering with more than 10 people, they could be sent to the Students Rights and Responsibilities Office. They could face probation, fines, or even get kicked out of school.

“East Carolina Pirates have got to be good neighbors right now,” said Sutton.

Sutton thinks the measures taken by ECU will be enough to keep students on campus.

“The students have got to count on each other, and they’ve got to be accountable to each other because it’s not just this semester that’s at risk,” said Sutton.

There’s more at risk than just their education. It’s the community that could be impacted, too.

“There’s businesses that have not recovered from the summer and fall when we didn’t have students here, and they’re counting on us to be able to help them make it,” said Sutton.

If ECU Police catch a massive violation of the governor’s executive order and campus rules, every person responsible could face a misdemeanor charge.