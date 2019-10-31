ECU students get a ‘Fresh Check’ on mental health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) College can be hard.

“It is! Yes! School is tough! Grad School, Undergrad it doesn’t matter college is tough.” said Rachel Maynard, ECU Graduate Student

It can be a juggling act for many students who have a lot on their plate.

“So being able to do well in school but still maintain your relationships with your family and your friends. Having a job can make that a lot more complicated and just life happens,” said Maynard

But Maynard and her fellow classmates aren’t letting that stop them. They’re coming together on the Student Center Lawn for a check-in on their mental health.

It’s called Fresh Check Day.

“One of the main reasons that Fresh Check Day has been so popular among our students is that it makes mental health accessible. It’s Something where we are trying to reduce stigma, talking about mental health in different ways,” said Lauren Thorn, Associate Dean of Students, ECU

Students participated in hands-on activities, music, food and games all focused on helping them manage and address their mental health.

“We want to broaden the reach so that every student recognizes this is a normal part successful part of being a college student that talking about mental health and sharing how we’re really feeling. Not the surface level. But really checking-in and talking with other people about how out mental health is on a day to day basis is a normal healthy part of being apart of this college environment.” said Thorn

Maynard has big dreams of being a counselor and it determined to put her mental health first.

“And learning how to say no! That has been the most helpful thing in my entire life I tell people all the time that right now my self care is telling people no!” said Maynard