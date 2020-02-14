ECU students granted access to Narcan at Student Health Services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s Student Health Services announced that ECU students will have access to the lifesaving medication naloxone, better known as Narcan.

Beginning February 17 Narcan, an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose including respiratory depression can be picked up at the Student Health Services (SHS) pharmacy on the main campus.

ECU joins more than a dozen other universities across the country with similar programs, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ECU Collegiate Recovery Community has provided funding for all ECU police officers to carry Narcan while on duty since 2014.

Dr. LaNika Wright, Director of SHS says, ” I want them to be able to freely come and receive Narcan in a judgment-free environment, knowing that at the end of the day, we want to save their life or the life of their friend.”

For additional information about the distribution of Narcan or ECU’s Collegiate Recovery Community, contact Jarmichael Harris at 252-328-6661.