ECU students hoping everyone follows COVID-19 guidelines this semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University students say it’s so far, so good with COVID-19 precautions almost one week into the spring semester.

The school is limiting occupancy in residence halls and performing more COVID testing to counter spread of the virus.

Classes shifted online two weeks into the fall semester, forcing students off campus because hundreds caught the virus during gatherings. Spring students are hopeful classmates learned from that and are applying those experiences to this semester.

“As far as this semester I am hoping people will be like ‘OK, it actually happened, we got sent home, let’s get it together’ but that’s also just wishful thinking,” said Chloe Rabenbark, an ECU freshman.

“I think people are doing good, and now with what we’ve learned and how to navigate, I think we are going to be able to continue that and do really well with it,” said Paige Martin a junior at ECU.

The students said they are happy to be back on campus picking back up with studies and activities safely.