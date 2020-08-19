ECU students make #ShutDownECU Twitter account

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new Twitter account is circulating, urging ECU to move to remote learning.

This comes after UNC Chapel Hill announced undergraduate students would transition to online classes starting tomorrow.

The account is called #ShutDownECU.

It’s a group of students advocating for the university to move to all remote learning.

It’s gaining popularity on campus.

“From just like walking around campus and overhearing conversations, there are definitely people that believe we are going to fail at the whole in-person class thing,” said Rachael McWilliams, ECU sophomore.

The group released a list of demands Tuesday, including moving to fully online classes, housing and meal plan reimbursement and a pass/fail option.

Some ECU students say it’s only a matter of time before they’re sent home.

“When I heard UNC was moving to all remote learning, I was concerned and I have a feeling that we’ll be the next,” said McWilliams.

Some disagree with the group’s message.

“All students that are on campus, they should’ve come with the expectation that they could catch it,” said Cameron Brown, ECU freshman. “It is a virus. It’s going to spread.”

In a statement Tuesday, ECU’s Interim Chancellor, Ron Mitchelson, said the university and other UNC system schools will not move to full remote learning just yet.