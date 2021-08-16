ECU students, officials prepare for the start of move-in week on campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residence halls on East Carolina University’s campus will be filling back up with students this week as move-in is nearing.

Incoming freshmen will now be able to move in starting as early as tomorrow. Students and officials say although things may not fully be back to normal, they are ready to be back on campus.

“Pack your patience, bring it with you, it’s hot,” said Aaron Lucier the Director of Housing Operations at ECU.

Now, incoming freshmen are sharing their thoughts when it comes to the dorms being back open to all.

“I think we were both just really nervous about getting kicked out of the dorms the way they did last year and how some students were sort of stuck not knowing where to go,” said Emmie Brooks an incoming ECU Freshman.

Aaron Lucier is the Director of Housing Operations for ECU. He says they’re running on their normal move-in schedule, and even a little ahead of it.

“We always kid about it at student housing that you know we say we open on this date, but we really have been open, we’ve been open for weeks,” said Lucier.

He says although the dorms are opening at full capacity, they have plans for any outbreaks that may occur.

“All of our residence halls are open with the exception of, we are holding off College Hill Suites for isolation and quarantine which is one of our suite-style buildings,” said Lucier.

Another addition to this school year that was seen in the last is a mask mandate. Lucier says this is for the health and safety of the students when in main common areas but that they will not be required in all settings.

“But if you’re in your room, or you’re running down to the restroom, or you’re brushing your teeth in the bathroom or you need that, we are recommending when possible, to mask but it is not required in that particular instance,” said Lucier.

Some students noting, they would rather ditch the face coverings, but that they understand the decision.

“It’s just kind of frustrating but things are starting to loosen up but then again things also seem to be getting worse so it’s just kind of ups and downs for everybody,” said Brooks.

Overall, both officials and students noting that this move-in week marks the start of the pirate nation getting back to some normalcy.

“I’m excited to meet new people and hopefully have a great experience,” said Mary Charles Phelps an incoming ECU Freshman.

Lucier also says that as students bring their stuff to the dorms they should drop it off, move their vehicle to remote parking, and then come back and set up. This is to help keep traffic flowing in and around campus.

Click here for a list of times and schedules for more details regarding move-in week.