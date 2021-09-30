ECU students plan to host protest for reproductive rights following Texas abortion laws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this month some Texas lawmakers pushed for the ban of abortions at just 6 weeks. Now, reactions are coming from people across the nation, including students here in Eastern North Carolina.

Jordan Cianci, a sophomore at East Carolina University is hosting a protest for reproductive rights.

Cianci says when she heard the news about the Texas Heartbeat Act, she knew she wanted to do something to make sure her voice was heard.

She is planning with other ECU students and community members to march across Greenville to make their voices heard on why they disagree with Texas’ move.

“Deeming it illegal for women to have an abortion after six weeks, many women don’t necessarily know they are pregnant, and then they don’t have the opportunity to make a choice for themselves,” said Jordan Cianci, the protest organizer.

When asked about why they are protesting about something happening in Texas, she explains it’s more than just where the issues are arising and that it affects all women.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about geography, it’s not about religion, it’s about human rights,” said Cianci. “If you feel strongly about a certain topic, do not let anything stand in your way.”

Cianci says they have support from the Greenville Police Department, ECU police, and also the university which will help to make sure safety stays a priority.

The protest is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday afternoon but they will begin to gather around noon at the main lawn of the student center.