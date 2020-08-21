ECU students react to rise in COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

ECU’s latest cluster of COVID-19 cases sees ten football players and seven residents of Clement Hall all testing positive for the virus.

Health experts define ‘cluster’ as five or more positive cases in one location.

ECU is using contact tracing to make sure people who’ve been in contact with a positive patient are tested.

Many students are irritated their peers aren’t taking health precautions seriously.

“We’re paying all of this money, and there’s still a chance we could go home. It’s really annoying. A lot of us are doing what we’re supposed to do while some students aren’t,” said ECU freshman Julia Regan Ensley.

ECU gave a tour to Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail on August 21.

Media wasn’t allowed at the event.

ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson released a statement that same afternoon reassuring students that ECU continues to monitor all cases, and that “flexibility is vital.”

The college is asking anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to contact Student Health Services and quarantine immediately.