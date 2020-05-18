ECU students to receive CARES ACT Funding distribution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Department of Education has now begun releasing the first wave of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

In coordination with the UNC System, East Carolina University is in the processing of implementing the best mechanisms to deliver these funds to students.

ECU has received approximately $19.4 million, of which $9.7 million is specifically reserved to provide students with emergency financial aid grants.

Officials have established a clear set of guiding principles to help us distribute this money effectively, equitably, and quickly.

ECU will continue to distribute the funds to those with the most significant need and as widely as possible, in keeping with legislative guidelines.

ECU has used a range of financial aid/FAFSA data to identify those who are Pell Grant eligible and also meet the criteria of the CARES Act regulations.

All students who meet both sets of criteria will receive a flat amount of grant funding that will be processed through our Financial Aid and Cashiers Offices before the end of May.

Officials have also created a clear and simple application process so that students and families can seek support easily.

ECU acknowledges that students and families affected by COVID-19 may not currently meet the criteria to receive the awards listed above, and we will continue to review these applications on a case-by-case basis, using other grants, emergency funding, and federal/state monies to meet these needs.

The form was shared to students on April 17.

Officials encourage all students who have financial need to complete this form, especially if they are not eligible for CARES Act or Pell Grant funding.

If you have already filled out this form previously, please do not fill it out again. At this time, we are not reviewing second appeals of those who have already received awards.

Recipients will see the amount of their grant posted to their student account before it is disbursed.

Students are encouraged to verify their banking information and update their mailing addresses.

To be eligible for CARES grants, students must have been enrolled on campus in Spring 2020, be eligible to receive federal financial aid, and have filed a FAFSA with ECU.

More details on the CARES process, eligibility, and specific criteria are available here.

Students (undergraduate and graduate) with questions should email covid19grants@ecu.edu.

While ECU has already distributed more than $9.2 million in refunds to students for Spring semester housing and dining costs, officials are not finished seeking financial relief and support for its students.

Officials also continue to distribute funds from the Student Emergency Fund and Student Treasure Chest account.

These funds are supported through the generosity of ECU donors and are administered through the ECU Division of Student Affairs and our University Advancement Office. Contributions to this fund are accepted here.

The remaining 50% of our CARES funding, as outlined in the legislation, will be used to partially offset the more than $22 million in expenses associated with the university’s response to COVID-19 and related, on-going operational impacts.