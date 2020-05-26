ECU to cancel all study abroad programs for fall 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, East Carolina University has followed the University of North Carolina System guidance in canceling all study abroad programs for fall 2020.

Also following system guidance, university-related international travel by faculty, staff, and students continues to be suspended until further notice.

Currently, the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have the highest travel warning levels in place for all international travel.

Many countries have closed their borders to non-citizens and limited public services to stop the spread.

Travel continues to be disrupted, embassies, and consulates for many countries, including the U.S., have suspended visa services and many universities are evaluating how they will return to campus next semester.