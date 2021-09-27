ECU to host 2021 Fall Engineering and Technology Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Career Services will host the 2021 Fall Engineering and Technology Fair (ETF)from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 through the job database called Handshake. The virtual event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

The ETF is an academically focused event for any student or alumnus interested in pursuing jobs and internships with organizations that have engineering and technology hiring needs. Employers will have a group and one-on-one sessions available for students to sign up and connect with recruiters throughout the four-hour event. During these sessions, recruiters will provide information on their organization’s career opportunities.

ECU Career Services will continue to host virtual career fairs this fall in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with ECU and state government social distancing protocols. Career Services has placed emphasis on preparing students for these virtual fairs through webinars and drop-in appointments both in-person and virtual.

“The increase in telework and use of technology due to COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of technology professionals today more than ever. With this increase has come a need for more positions within these fields,” said Tom Halasz, Director of Career Services. “The job market remains very strong, and the employers registered for the ETF are looking to identify students and alumni to fill current and future openings.”

Participating companies at the fair include Amazon, Ashland Construction Company, Balfour Beatty, Builder’s Discount Center, Cisco, Graybar Electric Company, Hyster-Yale Group, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and more.

For more information and suggestions on how to prepare for the job fair, visit the Career Services website or contact Halasz at 252-328-6050.

