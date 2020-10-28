ECU to host first Graduate School Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University Career Services will host its first virtual Graduate School Fair on November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the career services technology and job database called Handshake.

The event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

The Graduate School Fair is an academically focused event for any student or alumnus interested in pursuing graduate school from a variety of schools and programs, including ECU.

Schools and programs will have a group and one-on-one sessions available for students to sign up and connect with recruiters throughout the six-hour virtual event.

During these sessions, recruiters will provide information on their organizations’ opportunities.

ECU Career Services launched a virtual career and graduate school fairs this fall in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with ECU and state government social distancing protocols.

Career Services has prepared students for these virtual fairs through webinars, virtual drop-ins, and one-on-one virtual appointments.

“We are very excited about the upcoming Graduate School Fair,” said Tom Halasz, director of career services. “We anticipate over 50 academic programs registering for the fair, including at least 20 ECU graduate programs. It is important that students connect with representatives from a range of schools, not just the most well-known.”

Participating schools and programs include Appalachian School of Law, Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Campbell School of Law, Charleston School of Law, ECU Graduate School, High Point University Health Sciences, Liberty University Graduate School, Methodist University Occupational Therapy Program, Michigan State University Master of Science in Business Analytics, National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program, Palmer College of Chiropractic, The Citadel Graduate College, UNC Charlotte Department of Bioinformatics and Genomics, UNC Greensboro Graduate School, University of South Carolina School of Law and more.

For more information and suggestions on how to prepare, or to schedule an appointment, visit the website at https://career.ecu.edu/ or call 252-328-6050.

