ECU to host virtual job and internship fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University Career Services will host the 2020 Fall Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 7 virtually through the job database called Handshake.

The event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

More than 50 employers hiring for internships, part-time, co-op and full-time positions will provide information on their career opportunities.

Employers will have a group and one-on-one sessions available for students to connect with recruiters throughout the six-hour virtual event.

ECU Career Services launched virtual career fairs this fall in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with ECU and state government social distancing protocols. Career Services has prepared students for the fairs through webinars, virtual drop-ins, and one-on-one virtual appointments.

“The fall job and internship fair will provide a large number of opportunities for ECU students to meet virtually with employers to discuss full-time jobs and internships,” said Director of Career Services Tom Halasz. “There will be over 1,000 group and one-on-one sessions available; students should sign up for a session as soon as possible.”

Participating companies include AgCarolina Farm Credit, ALKU, Collabera, Cregger Company, David Weekley Homes, Enterprise Holdings, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Hampton Farms, Insight Global, JB Hunt Transport, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kohl’s, Live Oak Bank, Lowe’s, Modern Woodmen of America, Motion Industries, Myers and Stauffer, National General Insurance, N.C. State College Advising Corps, NetApp, North Carolina Department of Revenue, Northwestern Mutual, Peace Corps, Sherwin Williams, Travelers, Waffle House and Weyerhaeuser, among others.

For more information and suggestions on how to prepare for the career fair, visit the career services website or contact Halasz at 252-328-6050.