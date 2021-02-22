ECU to host virtual Spring Job and Internship Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (02/22/2021) — ECU Career Services will host the 2021 Spring Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday virtually through the job database called Handshake. The event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

The Job and Internship Fair is open to all majors and will feature employers hiring for internships, co-op, part-time and full-time positions. Employers will have group and one-on-one sessions available for students to sign up and connect with recruiters throughout the four-hour virtual event. During these sessions, recruiters will provide information on their organization’s career opportunities.

ECU Career Services is hosting virtual career fairs in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with university and state government social distancing protocols. ECU Career Services has placed emphasis on preparing students for these virtual fairs through webinars, virtual drop-ins and one-on-one virtual appointments.

“While the number of organizations attending is less than in years past, there will be a wide variety of opportunities for our students and alumni,” said Tom Halasz, career services director. “The virtual format, with individual and group sessions, provides for interactions that enable students to learn more about an employer, as well as to express interest in jobs and internships.”

Participating companies at this career fair include Enterprise, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Greenville Utilities Commission, Interstate Warehousing, Peace Corps, Railinc Corp., Rifenburg Construction, Sherwin Williams, Sinclair Broadcasting Group and more.

For more information and suggestions on how to prepare for the career fair, visit the Career Services website at https://career.ecu.edu/ or contact Tom Halasz at 252-328-6050.