ECU updates plan for spring semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s leadership continues to work with faculty, staff, students, the UNC System, county, and state health officials to develop a comprehensive plan for the 2021 spring semester.

While some aspects will be determined by the behavior and persistence of COVID-19, the university is currently planning for the following:

The spring academic calendar, published in the fall, remains effective. Classes will start on Jan. 19 and finish on April 27.

The university will have no spring break.

Final exams will take place April 29-May 6, and spring commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 7.