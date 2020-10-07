ECU updates plan for spring semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s leadership continues to work with faculty, staff, students, the UNC System, county, and state health officials to develop a comprehensive plan for the 2021 spring semester.
While some aspects will be determined by the behavior and persistence of COVID-19, the university is currently planning for the following:
The spring academic calendar, published in the fall, remains effective. Classes will start on Jan. 19 and finish on April 27.
The university will have no spring break.
Final exams will take place April 29-May 6, and spring commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 7.
- ECU will offer a diverse mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for undergraduate and graduate students. Details about delivery mode for specific courses will be determined over the next few weeks. We will work to ensure any students who want to take courses remotely will have the opportunity to do so.
- The default duration of classes will return to the normal 15-week semester, rather than the 7.5-week block schedule used this fall.
- ECU plans to provide the option of on-campus living in the spring at reduced capacity. All rooms will be single occupancy. For spring only, the residency requirement for freshmen has been waived.
- ECU will establish a very large capacity for on-campus isolation and quarantine, update plans for COVID-19 testing, and develop a vaccination plan for students in anticipation of the availability of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.