ECU, Vidant conducting COVID-19 antibody clinical procedure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Physicians from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health are currently performing a clinical procedure that uses antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.
On April 23, a COVID-19 patient at Vidant Medical Center was one of the first in North Carolina to receive antibody serum from a plasma donor who previously had either a documented case or suspected case of COVID-19.
Nearly 20 local patients have since received serum donations, with some showing encouraging results.
This Vidant Health and ECU partnership is part of a larger collaborative clinical investigation effort with the Mayo Clinic and major clinics nationwide that already has more than 16,000 patients involved in the study.