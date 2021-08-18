ECU welcome students to campus today, heavy traffic expected in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University has a variety of activities planned for students and faculty returning to campus beginning Wednesday.

From Tuesday and continuing to Saturday, heavy traffic and some delays will be expected near ECU’s main campus the Grady-White Boats Athletic Complex as students and their families arrive to move into residence halls.

This includes:

Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Fifth Street

10th Street between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street

14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard

Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard

Fifth Street between Elm Street and Reade Circle

A full test of the system, including text messages and outdoor speakers, will take place at noon Friday, August 20. The university will conduct limited tests of select functions of the ECU Alert emergency notification system on August 18 and August 19 at noon.

According to ECU officials, “Preliminary numbers show 28,247 students have enrolled at ECU this fall, which includes 4,225 freshmen, 1,934 new graduate students, and 1,822 new transfer students. Additionally, 89 new students are enrolled in the Brody School of Medicine and 50 in the School of Dental Medicine. About 5,200 students are expected to begin moving into residence halls this week in advance of the first day of class on Aug. 23. Official enrollment is measured on census day on Sept. 3.”