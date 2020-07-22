ECU welcomes students for early move-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first round of ECU students started moving in Wednesday, just a few weeks before the school year starts.

Early drop off runs this week and next week.

It gives students and parents time to drop-off dorm room items, and keep down the number of people inside the residence halls.

The main move-in isn’t until the first week of August.

Students getting their first taste of campus today say they’re optimistic for the school year.

“I honestly think the college has it in control,” said Megan McDaniel, a first-year. “Their plans and everything, it sounds like they’re really on top of it. I’m kind of going in worry free and just hoping and praying that everything goes well.”

ECU officials are requiring everyone, students, employees, and parents, to wear a face covering on campus and in buildings.

For more information on ECU move-in, click here.