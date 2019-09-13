ECU working to bring new development projects to Uptown Greenville

Dan Gerlach, Interim Chancellor at ECU, describes the new development projects the university is working towards as “epic.”

Right now a new hotel and Millennial Campus are the two projects the university is working on.

ECU wants to build the hotel in the Uptown area and the Millennial Campus will work as an opportunity for public and private partnerships.

The hotel will not be run by ECU however it will pose as a convenient spot for families and visitors to stay while staying in Greenville.

The Millennial Campus is going to consist of several old buildings on 10th street.

It will be a combination of space including some ECU offices as well as workspaces, retail and more.

Gerlach shares his excitement and says, “We kind of build our urban community our connection to Uptown and we’ve seen a lot of great growth and a great expansion in the opportunities to the modernization of Uptown this is a step to have a hotel that close to us that’s really a great asset.”

One local restaurant sees this as a good way for businesses to get more exposure.

“A lot of people when they come to town they stay out on Greenville Boulevard and stuff like that so having them closer will definitely expose them to some of the more mom and pop shops that are down here. You can really see what Greenville has to offer,” says Adam Lorjuste, the general manager at Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint.

Right now ECU is working on an agreement in coordination with tax credits since these are part of the financing for the projects.

So far the university has narrowed it down to one specific partner to work with on the development along 10th street and they are negotiating with another developer in regards to the hotel.

