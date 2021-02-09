ECU’s 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge set for Feb. 25 with extra safety precautions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (2/9/2021) – The 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 at ECU’s Eakin Student Recreation Center (ESRC). This milestone event, which started in 1997, will provide all of the excitement, fun, and tradition of previous Polar Bear Plunge events, but will be vastly different due to COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

ECU’s most famous winter tradition is open to all ECU students, faculty and staff free of charge. Participants will take the plunge into the ice-cold water of the ESRC outdoor pool.

There are a number of changes for those participating in the Polar Bear Plunge, including:

Pre-registration is required and includes completing the online waiver in advance.

Participants will jump in groups of 10 and will be socially distanced around the pool.

CRW staff will sanitize and clean the outdoor pool deck in between jumps.

ESRC will be closed for all other activities other than the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 25.

Masks will be required at all times except for when participants jump into the pool, and then masks will be put back on after getting out of the pool.

Temperature checks will be done as participants enter the center.

Locker rooms will be available in very small groups for changing clothes only.

The event time has been expanded from two hours to five hours (5-9:45 p.m.) to allow for as many Polar Bear Plunge jumpers to participate in the safest manner possible. The coveted Polar Bear Plunge T-shirt on this special 25th anniversary will be provided to the first 500 jumpers, so register early to ensure your spot.

The first plunge in 1997 involved just 35 participants, and the all-time record occurred in 2014 with 1,200 jumpers hitting the pool. In January 2020, nearly 840 plungers participated in the event.

As an additional safety measure, the student involvement fair and other musical entertainment will not occur, and food will not be served.