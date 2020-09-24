ECU’s first game back during a pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s first game back is against the University of Central Florida, but things will look a little different because of the Coronavirus.

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is allowing the attendance of 350 family members of the players.

Pirate parents get 250 tickets, while UFC parents get 100.

The stadiums North and South entryways will be open for those guests, as will limited restrooms and food concession stands.

All food will be pre packed, and restrooms will have every other stall or urinal available.

People coming into the stadium will also have to answer health screening questions and have their temperatures checked.

“I never thought I’d see this, and the change it’s had on college athletics as a whole has been mind-blowing. The things we’ve had to change for this week we never thought we’d have to see it with the precautions put in place,” said ECU Executive Associate Athletic Director J.J. Mclamb.

Tailgating will still not be allowed on ECU’s campus, which has been a popular form of pre and post-game entertainment in the past.

People who won’t be allowed to attend the game are encouraged to watch the pirates game at home or at restaurants and bars. The game will be nationally televised.

The game will take place Saturday at 12p.m.

The next home game against the Navy’s Football team will be in October. This game will allow 3,500 people to attend, following Governor Roy Cooper’s recent announcement letting large venues reopen at 7% capacity.