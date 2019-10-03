ECU’s Thursday night football game is increasing the traffic flow in Greenville

Tonight is ECU’s third home football game against Temple University.

The university is expecting a large turnout for this weeknight game.

Traffic here in Greenville on a typical Thursday night already gets pretty congested, so tonight’s football game is going to add to that traffic.

Drivers should be mindful of the increase in traffic flow, especially along Charles Boulevard, Greenville Boulevard, and 10th street.

14th street is closed and will reopen one hour after the game.

ECU police captain Chris Sutton wants to remind drivers that this is ECU’s blackout game so things will get tricky at night.

“At the end of the game everybody’s leaving and they’ll be wearing black colors or dark colors so it’s very important for motorists to be very defensive and to limit all of the distractions while they’re coming to or from the game,” he says.

It’s also very hot out today so officials want to remind everybody to stay hydrated by drinking water, especially if you are consuming alcohol.