Edenton Police, Fire Department to receive $155,000 through loan and grant from USDA

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced it approved a $70,000 loan and $85,000 grant for Edenton.

The investment will be used to purchase three new police vehicles and a new vehicle for the Edenton Fire Department.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) said, “Safety and security are one of the main essential functions of our government. We are blessed to have a structure in place to provide these for all people in our district. Our police officers and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to fulfill their duties taken in oath. Our first responders however cannot do their job if they do not have adequate and up-to-date equipment. These loans and grants will help them tremendously to continue to serve us all. I thank the USDA for providing this loan and grant that will assist our police officers and firefighters in Edenton.”