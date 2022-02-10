Edenton town council opts to remove Confederate monument

EDENTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the removal of a Confederate monument.

The Edenton Town Council voted to have the monument taken from the town waterfront, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported. The resolution says the council intends to relocate the monument to a site within the city limits, but doesn’t specify where the monument will be located.

The vote on Tuesday comes 18 months after the town’s human relations commission began studying what to do with the century-old monument, which was installed on the courthouse green in 1910 before being moved to the town’s waterfront in the early 1960s.

A letter written to the council suggested replacing the monument with a monument honoring Harriet Jacobs, who was born a slave in Edenton and who escaped in 1842, according to the New Bedford Historical Society web page. She wrote an autobiography, “Incidents in the Life of A Slave Girl,” and also did relief work in Savannah, Georgia, and in Edenton after the Civil War.