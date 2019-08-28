Edgecombe Co. deputies escort daughter of fallen deputy to school

The New Bern Police Department invites the public to enjoy free coffee and get to know local police officers at its Coffee With A Cop event this Thursday.

The NBPD Coffee With A Cop will be held on Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at The Country Biscuit, located at 809 Broad Street.

NBPD officials said Coffee With A Cop events provide a neutral, friendly setting where citizens can meet local police officers, ask them questions, and socialize, to allow allows citizens and police officers to get to know one another.