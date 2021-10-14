Suspect killed after stabbing Edgecombe County deputy, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Edgecombe County deputy shot and killed a man who stabbed another deputy Thursday afternoon near Tarboro, officials said.

The deputy was called to a home around 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of McNair Road. A caller reported the suspect was chasing a family member with a knife.

When the deputy arrived at the home, the suspect stabbed the deputy.

A second deputy on scene then shot and killed the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is said to be stable.

The SBI has been called to investigate.

