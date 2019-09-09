TARBORO, NC (WNCT)
Several health-related nonprofit groups will host a free, public event to celebrate people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction, and to encourage addicts to seek help.
The first annual Edgecombe County Recovery Fest, designed to celebrate National Recovery Month, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Sunset Church of God, located at 1709 Anaconda Road in Tarboro, near the baseball field.
At Recovery Fest, guest speakers will speak about how they or their loved ones overcame addiction to drugs or alcohol, and celebrate people who are in the process of recovering from those addictions.
There will also be food, music, games, prizes, and other family-friendly activities at this event, organizers said.
The event is organized by Edgecombe County Coordinated Opiate Recovery Effort (CORE), Addiction Professionals of NC (APNC), the Anchor Holds, Eastpointe, JCANS, and Carolina Family Health Centers.
Edgecombe County groups to host Recovery Fest to celebrate recovering drug, alcohol addicts
