Edgecombe County highspeed chase leads to arrest

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after leading deputies on a highspeed chase in Edgdgecombe County.

On Tuesday deputies were performing a license check on US 64 near Lake Valley Drive just west of Tarboro and a vehicle approached the checking station and then sped through the station without stopping.

The chase was pursued into the city limits of Tarboro.

The vehicle turned into the entrance of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital where the driver threw a firearm from the vehicle, deputies said.

The firearm was recovered and the driver was stopped inside of the hospital parking lot and taken into custody.

25-year-old Daiquan Dekeith Alston of Tarboro was identified as the driver.

Alston was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Flee to elude with motor vehicle

Fail to stop for blue light and siren

Reckless driving

No operators license

Speeding

Passing in a no-passing zone

Resist/obstruct/delay an officer

He was also served with four outstanding warrants and a probation violation.

Alston was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $155,000 bond.