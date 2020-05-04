Edgecombe County Public Schools creates graduation plan

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Edgecombe County Public Schools has created a plan to allow each senior and up to five family members or guests to report to their school’s gym, or an alternate location, during a designated time slot.

The ECPS Technology Department will take video footage and capture the moment each student walks across the stage dressed in their cap and gown to receive their diploma.

Guests will have time to take a few pictures.

Each segment will be professionally edited and put together in order to showcase each senior in a traditional ceremony.

The videos will premiere on each school’s original graduation date via the district’s YouTube Channel.

Students will be able to watch their graduation ceremony in the presence of family, and it will also be available to members of the community and any out of town family members and friends.

The school community will receive additional communication from the school principal with specific instructions.