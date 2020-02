TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam call from a man claiming to be “Deputy Wade with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Department.”

The sheriff’s office said they do not have a Deputy Wade and they are the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is calling from 252-220-9890.

Officials said this is a scam and citizens should not give their information out.