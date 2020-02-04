Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office conducting planned lockdown drills for county schools

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has a message for parents of Edgecombe County Public Schools.

The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting planned lockdown drills at all schools in the county.

This also includes city limits.

The drills will be happening this week.

Officials said, if you notice a large law enforcement presence at schools, it will most likely be due to the drills.

According to Edgecombe Sheriff’s Office, “We strive to make sure that our school are prepared for active shooter threats.”