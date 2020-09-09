Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects after Dollar General robberies

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Dollar General in Princeville was robbed Sunday, September 6 around 9 p.m, and again Tuesday, September 8 around 3:30 p.m., according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

In the first incident, two black males entered the store and presented guns.

They were able to get away with cash.

On Tuesday, a black male entered the store, showed a gun, and was able to get away with cash.

In both cases, the suspects left the store and proceeded to a vehicle parked a block away around abandoned houses, officials said.

If you have any information that you believe can help in this investigation, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.