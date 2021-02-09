Edgecombe County woman mines $200,000 prize

RALEIGH – Lidia Morris of Tarboro tried her luck on a Black Diamond 7s ticket and won a $200,000 top prize.

Morris purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

Black Diamond 7s launched in December with five $200,000 top prizes. One top prize remains to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Black Diamond 7s make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. Last year, $1.2 million raised by the lottery provided Pre-K scholarships to 151 children in Edgecombe County. For details on all the benefits to Edgecombe County, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.